There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ATI Inc. (ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed the day trading at $35.20 up 2.41% from the previous closing price of $34.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852118 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 353.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares for $30.68 per share. The transaction valued at 876,578 led to the insider holds 160,350 shares of the business.

WETHERBEE ROBERT S sold 15,000 shares of ATI for $453,450 on Nov 01. The Board Chair, President and CEO now owns 333,753 shares after completing the transaction at $30.23 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 406,950 and left with 343,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 370.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $35.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATI traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATI traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 129.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.55M. Shares short for ATI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.82M with a Short Ratio of 12.04M, compared to 14.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.41% and a Short% of Float of 18.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $942.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $999M to a low estimate of $825M. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.52M, an estimated increase of 41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $965.63M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.