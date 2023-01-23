There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) closed the day trading at $1.66 down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547719 shares were traded. EVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6227.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVAX has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3278.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVAX traded about 288.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVAX traded about 684.99k shares per day. A total of 23.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.80M. Insiders hold about 42.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 181.22k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.65.