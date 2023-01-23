This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Abcam plc (ABCM)

In the latest session, Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) closed at $16.36 up 3.68% from its previous closing price of $15.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559681 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abcam plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abcam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 442.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1133.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABCM has traded an average of 612.60K shares per day and 594.45k over the past ten days. A total of 229.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.25M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.08M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

