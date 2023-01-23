This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

In the latest session, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) closed at $5.44 up 4.41% from its previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538489 shares were traded. RSKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Riskified Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On December 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on December 10, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSKD has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RSKD has traded an average of 463.29K shares per day and 350.98k over the past ten days. A total of 168.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.58M. Insiders hold about 18.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RSKD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $58.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60.75M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of the current estimate, Riskified Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $52.53M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.79M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.14M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.68M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.