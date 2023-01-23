This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

As of close of business last night, TD Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.15, down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555926 shares were traded. GLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Zhang Shuxiang bought 10,000,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 11,500,000 led to the insider holds 17,934,000 shares of the business.

Ouyang Renmei bought 10,000,000 shares of GLG for $11,500,000 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,574,385 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLG has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1511.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLG traded 302.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 547.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.06M. Insiders hold about 56.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 202.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 54.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.