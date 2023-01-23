Update from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX): A steady trajectory

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) closed the day trading at $1.67 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907425 shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

On April 17, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

On April 04, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2016, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 155,815 led to the insider holds 174,000 shares of the business.

Bashan Dror bought 68,000 shares of PLX for $102,000 on Apr 11. The President and CEO now owns 68,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1515.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLX traded about 373.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLX traded about 947.31k shares per day. A total of 50.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.64M. Insiders hold about 17.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.74% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.69M to a low estimate of $5.69M. As of the current estimate, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.05M, an estimated decrease of -52.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.12M, a decrease of -28.40% over than the figure of -$52.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.35M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.24M and the low estimate is $63.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.