Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) closed the day trading at $142.73 up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $138.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3708130 shares were traded. VLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $160 from $135 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $147.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $147 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Simmons Gary K. sold 1,750 shares for $135.16 per share. The transaction valued at 236,521 led to the insider holds 165,299 shares of the business.

Gorder Joseph W sold 37,567 shares of VLO for $4,770,919 on Oct 28. The COB & CEO now owns 569,786 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On May 27, another insider, Riggs R. Lane, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 17,767 shares for $131.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,336,933 and left with 254,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $146.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLO traded about 3.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLO traded about 3.61M shares per day. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.83M with a Short Ratio of 10.85M, compared to 10.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

VLO’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.92, up from 3.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.85 and a low estimate of $5.22, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.59, with high estimates of $8.11 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.25 and $20.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.21. EPS for the following year is $17.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $31.09 and $9.1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $44.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.98B to a low estimate of $32.93B. As of the current estimate, Valero Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $35.9B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.13B, an increase of 52.20% over than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.37B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.98B, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.33B and the low estimate is $114.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.