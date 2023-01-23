What shareholders can do to beat the market with GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) stock

In the latest session, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) closed at $80.04 up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $77.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1195260 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoDaddy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $103 from $86 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 1,353 shares for $74.47 per share. The transaction valued at 100,756 led to the insider holds 214,186 shares of the business.

McCaffrey Mark sold 5,098 shares of GDDY for $379,641 on Jan 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,237 shares after completing the transaction at $74.47 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Daddario Nick, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 44 shares for $78.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,456 and left with 14,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDDY has traded an average of 910.41K shares per day and 996.32k over the past ten days. A total of 156.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.