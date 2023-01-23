What shareholders can do to beat the market with QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock

As of close of business last night, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.73, up 7.81% from its previous closing price of $7.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5524727 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 29, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Singh Mohit sold 25,500 shares for $7.53 per share. The transaction valued at 191,918 led to the insider holds 277,794 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of QS for $64,230 on Dec 13. The Chief Development Officer now owns 277,794 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 6,843 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 51,424 and left with 277,794 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $22.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QS traded 7.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 434.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.53M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.41M with a Short Ratio of 64.92M, compared to 49.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.88% and a Short% of Float of 18.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.13.