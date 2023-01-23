Which analyst expects ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $19.35 up 4.71% from its previous closing price of $18.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1987688 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Brege Laura sold 12,500 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 228,125 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DAVIS STEPHEN sold 3,904 shares of ACAD for $66,877 on Jan 09. The CEO now owns 84,633 shares after completing the transaction at $17.13 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, KIM AUSTIN D., who serves as the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 589 shares for $17.13 each. As a result, the insider received 10,090 and left with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $28.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACAD has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 161.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 9.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 19 analysts recommending between $0 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.14M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.84M and the low estimate is $568.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.