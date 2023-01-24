A glimpse at Evolus Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Evolus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.03, down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820452 shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EOLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Medytox Inc. sold 38,304 shares for $8.99 per share. The transaction valued at 344,418 led to the insider holds 7,259,500 shares of the business.

Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of EOLS for $61,290 on Oct 05. The 10% Owner now owns 7,297,804 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Medytox Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 24,000 shares for $10.34 each. As a result, the insider received 248,105 and left with 7,304,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EOLS traded 416.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 524.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.67M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.46M and the low estimate is $190.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.