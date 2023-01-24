A glimpse at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606004 shares were traded. MRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 30, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 01, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNS has reached a high of $12.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRNS traded 363.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 442.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.93 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$3.77, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.95 and -$4.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $29.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.6M to a low estimate of $1.79M. As of the current estimate, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.11M, an estimated increase of 191.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41M, an increase of 190.10% less than the figure of $191.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35M, up 225.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.29M and the low estimate is $14.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.