A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) closed at $2.44, up 3.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503581 shares were traded. BHIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3250.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 25, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Crisp Matthew B. bought 20,000 shares for $2.54 per share. The transaction valued at 50,702 led to the insider holds 3,132,581 shares of the business.

Freeman Dean P bought 59,230 shares of BHIL for $150,029 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 109,230 shares after completing the transaction at $2.53 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Crisp Matthew B., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 11,658 shares for $3.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,194 and bolstered with 2,969,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0549.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 599.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 482.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $84.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.62M to a low estimate of $77.46M. As of the current estimate, Benson Hill Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32M, an estimated increase of 165.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.63M, an increase of 105.00% less than the figure of $165.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $393.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $363.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.21M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442M and the low estimate is $387.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.