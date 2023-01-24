A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

After finishing at $20.58 in the prior trading day, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $20.78, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400821 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on June 06, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Patel Sanjiv sold 28,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 560,560 led to the insider holds 254,554 shares of the business.

Patel Sanjiv sold 28,000 shares of RLAY for $584,360 on Jan 18. The President and CEO now owns 254,554 shares after completing the transaction at $20.87 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Patel Sanjiv, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 28,000 shares for $20.23 each. As a result, the insider received 566,440 and left with 254,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1450.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $35.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.44M. Shares short for RLAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.06M with a Short Ratio of 16.89M, compared to 11.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 17.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$4.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03M, up 153.50% from the average estimate.