An investigation into ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $8.98 in the prior trading day, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at $8.97, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501921 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Chamoun George sold 66,828 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 606,651 led to the insider holds 210,303 shares of the business.

Chamoun George sold 113,009 shares of ACVA for $1,005,498 on Jan 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 210,303 shares after completing the transaction at $8.90 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 57,604 shares for $8.43 each. As a result, the insider received 485,487 and left with 210,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 725.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.11M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.9M and the low estimate is $442M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.