An investigation into MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $11.23 in the prior trading day, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) closed at $11.49, up 2.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809602 shares were traded. MLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On August 25, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On July 21, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 59.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 70.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 601.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 582.25k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.72.