An investigation into Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s technical aspects

The price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $0.67 in the last session, up 4.95% from day before closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0316 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9873446 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6029.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0882.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBIG traded on average about 6.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.97M with a Short Ratio of 35.29M, compared to 37.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.