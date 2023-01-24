An overall feel about A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) closed at $2.14 down -8.15% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805073 shares were traded. AZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0880.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZ has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7725.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZ has traded an average of 102.91K shares per day and 364.29k over the past ten days. A total of 27.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 36.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for AZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 64.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 123.26k on Sep 14, 2022.