An overall feel about Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $43.23 up 5.67% from its previous closing price of $40.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566410 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Natera Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 25, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Schueren Robert Alan sold 2,244 shares for $37.62 per share. The transaction valued at 84,419 led to the insider holds 7,886 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 3,644 shares of NTRA for $144,130 on Jan 03. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 96,814 shares after completing the transaction at $39.55 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 8,212 shares for $39.55 each. As a result, the insider received 324,806 and left with 93,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $74.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTRA has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 108.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.71M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.5 and -$6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.8. EPS for the following year is -$4.71, with 13 analysts recommending between -$3.88 and -$5.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $206.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $212.68M to a low estimate of $199.47M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.36M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.48M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $980M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.