Analysis of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) was $1.01 for the day, up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978284 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9901.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Sordoni Giordano bought 73,513 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 72,778 led to the insider holds 23,916,681 shares of the business.

Mattson George N bought 1,394 shares of XOS for $1,394 on Jan 19. The Director now owns 500,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Sordoni Giordano, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 44,634 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,188 and bolstered with 23,843,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6704.

Shares Statistics:

XOS traded an average of 533.18K shares per day over the past three months and 780.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.73M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05M, up 682.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.56M and the low estimate is $153M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 526.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.