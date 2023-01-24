Are analysts optimistic about Aptiv PLC’s (NYSE:APTV) stock?

The closing price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) was $107.35 for the day, up 3.14% from the previous closing price of $104.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1955720 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 185.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $120 from $151 previously.

On November 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $95.83 per share. The transaction valued at 638,674 led to the insider holds 552,572 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $635,453 on Jan 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 559,237 shares after completing the transaction at $95.34 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $97.06 each. As a result, the insider received 646,895 and left with 565,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $147.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.52.

Shares Statistics:

APTV traded an average of 1.88M shares per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.92B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.