Are Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.12, down -8.65% from its previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932627 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0550.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 31,391 shares of the business.

Nemiroff Alex bought 7,500 shares of PRAX for $12,225 on Jun 13. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 39,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kelly Timothy Edwin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,650 and bolstered with 40,490 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $15.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0250.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRAX traded 864.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.72 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.38. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.04 and -$3.77.