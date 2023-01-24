Are Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Ryvyl Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.70, down -14.43% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3325096 shares were traded. RVYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7848 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVYL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Laniado Ezra bought 9,990 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,995 led to the insider holds 50,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4173.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVYL traded 189.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 470.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.06M. Insiders hold about 40.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RVYL as of Sep 29, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 967.54k on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $10.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.25M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Ryvyl Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.04M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.83M, an increase of 79.90% over than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.16M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.3M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.5M and the low estimate is $52.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.