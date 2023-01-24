How is 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XXII) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at $1.16 in the last session, down -4.13% from day before closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216164 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XXII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 500,565 led to the insider holds 904,938 shares of the business.

FRANZINO JOHN sold 20,324 shares of XXII for $34,443 on Jun 14. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 405,574 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $2.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0495, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4917.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XXII traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.13M with a Short Ratio of 16.87M, compared to 16.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.7M to a low estimate of $18.7M. As of the current estimate, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.81M, an estimated increase of 154.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.35M, an increase of 168.20% over than the figure of $154.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.31M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XXII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.95M, up 109.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.91M and the low estimate is $101.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.