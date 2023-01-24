How is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE: GPN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed at $113.43 in the last session, up 1.33% from day before closing price of $111.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438750 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $135 from $124 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $144 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares for $98.62 per share. The transaction valued at 335,308 led to the insider holds 38,940 shares of the business.

BRUNO JOHN G sold 4,807 shares of GPN for $468,538 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 11,699 shares after completing the transaction at $97.47 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, WOODS M TROY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,247 shares for $95.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,829 and bolstered with 287,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 506.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $152.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPN traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 275.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 8.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, which was 0.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.29. The current Payout Ratio is 437.50% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.4, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.69 and $9.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.39. EPS for the following year is $10.73, with 30 analysts recommending between $11.41 and $10.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.57B and the low estimate is $7.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.