How is Skillz Inc.’s (NYSE: SKLZ) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at $0.85 in the last session, up 6.05% from day before closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0484 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7580228 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8549 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7912.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKLZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,310 led to the insider holds 29,290 shares of the business.

SLOAN HARRY bought 100,000 shares of SKLZ for $227,000 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 291,423 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101,215 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,989 and bolstered with 133,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7967, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3554.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKLZ traded on average about 10.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 413.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.44M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.46M with a Short Ratio of 37.69M, compared to 50.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 12.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $152.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.