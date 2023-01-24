In the case of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), what’s next?

The closing price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) was $110.67 for the day, up 3.82% from the previous closing price of $106.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1939494 shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $120.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $131 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Sheresky Michael sold 149 shares for $102.24 per share. The transaction valued at 15,234 led to the insider holds 62,337 shares of the business.

Sheresky Michael sold 167 shares of TTWO for $20,915 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 62,042 shares after completing the transaction at $125.24 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Emerson Daniel P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,381 shares for $124.23 each. As a result, the insider received 420,028 and left with 92,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $178.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.39.

Shares Statistics:

TTWO traded an average of 2.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.64M, compared to 4.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $7.34, with 25 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 73.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.04B and the low estimate is $6.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.