Invest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.22 in the prior trading day, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) closed at $1.24, up 1.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900507 shares were traded. XERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XERS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On April 28, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On November 17, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Edick Paul R bought 20,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 29,000 led to the insider holds 1,528,064 shares of the business.

Edick Paul R bought 100,000 shares of XERS for $140,380 on May 12. The insider now owns 1,508,064 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, PRESTRELSKI STEVEN, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 11,228 shares for $2.42 each. As a result, the insider received 27,158 and left with 569,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6757.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.35M. Insiders hold about 2.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XERS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 8.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.59M, up 116.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176M and the low estimate is $133.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.