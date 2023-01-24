Investing in Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) closed at $10.28 down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $10.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1808099 shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hello Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9 from $5 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $13.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $10.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOMO has traded an average of 3.32M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 195.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.04M. Insiders hold about 5.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 9.75M, compared to 8.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $436.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $438.82M to a low estimate of $432.18M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $590.04M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.98M, a decrease of -19.70% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $445.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $438.69M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, down -19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.