Investing in Signature Bank (SBNY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Signature Bank’s stock clocked out at $129.11, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $127.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1849245 shares were traded. SBNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signature’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBNY has reached a high of $355.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBNY traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, SBNY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.79 and a low estimate of $4.98, while EPS last year was $4.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.26, with high estimates of $5.78 and low estimates of $4.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.92 and $21.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.5. EPS for the following year is $21.67, with 16 analysts recommending between $25 and $18.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $726.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $745.5M to a low estimate of $703.76M. As of the current estimate, Signature Bank’s year-ago sales were $569.38M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.99M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $770.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.