Is this a Prime Time To acquire Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock

After finishing at $44.54 in the prior trading day, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $44.39, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661140 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $66 from $61 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $41.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Burrell Terry-Ann sold 47,195 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,130,382 led to the insider holds 31,277 shares of the business.

Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 53,729 shares of BEAM for $2,012,490 on Jan 03. The President & CSO now owns 95,962 shares after completing the transaction at $37.46 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Ciaramella Giuseppe, who serves as the President & CSO of the company, sold 51,015 shares for $42.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,178,229 and left with 91,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $80.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 847.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 860.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 11.94M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.59% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.02 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -15.00% from the average estimate.