Is this a Prime Time To acquire Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) stock

The price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) closed at $9.00 in the last session, up 11.52% from day before closing price of $8.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46692182 shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MARA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $12.50 previously.

On June 24, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $7.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when MELLINGER DOUGLAS K bought 10,000 shares for $3.27 per share. The transaction valued at 32,700 led to the insider holds 28,771 shares of the business.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K bought 10,000 shares of MARA for $38,400 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 18,771 shares after completing the transaction at $3.84 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Thiel Frederick G, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,100 and bolstered with 154,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $32.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MARA traded on average about 23.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 49.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.68M with a Short Ratio of 43.88M, compared to 29.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.12% and a Short% of Float of 27.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.76 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.4M to a low estimate of $11.2M. As of the current estimate, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.71M, an estimated decrease of -45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.32M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of -$45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.46M, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $404.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 248.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.