It’s a good day to be an Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shareholder

In the latest session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed at $20.52 up 5.56% from its previous closing price of $19.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3637324 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $24 from $25 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On December 01, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.Janney initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares for $27.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,939 led to the insider holds 2,146 shares of the business.

Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of NOVA for $4,506,645 on Aug 08. The insider now owns 301,142 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Hultberg Kelsey, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,000 and left with 15,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOVA has traded an average of 3.16M shares per day and 3.66M over the past ten days. A total of 114.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Shares short for NOVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.22M with a Short Ratio of 23.30M, compared to 23.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.99% and a Short% of Float of 30.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.97 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $134.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $182.84M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 107.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.7M, an increase of 97.30% less than the figure of $107.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 104.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.61M and the low estimate is $459.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.