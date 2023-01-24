It’s a good day to be an XP Inc. (XP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, XP Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.63, up 3.52% from its previous closing price of $17.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4374510 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $36.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XP traded 4.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 555.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.36M. Insiders hold about 20.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 18.38M, compared to 10.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $638.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.04M to a low estimate of $622.56M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $579.72M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $692.56M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $716.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.