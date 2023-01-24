It’s an appealing income play to consider Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

After finishing at $2.81 in the prior trading day, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed at $2.68, down -4.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2332660 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6650.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Adcock Brett sold 38,773 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 110,829 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 217,000 shares of ACHR for $658,899 on Jan 18. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 514,060 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $5.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2611.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.68M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.72.