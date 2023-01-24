It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed the day trading at $5.55 up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $5.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3939521 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FATE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $42 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $7.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $107 to $5.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when MENDLEIN JOHN bought 36,631 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 198,906 led to the insider holds 282,770 shares of the business.

MENDLEIN JOHN bought 88,048 shares of FATE for $499,232 on Jan 11. The Director now owns 246,139 shares after completing the transaction at $5.67 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Valamehr Bahram, who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, sold 10,917 shares for $5.24 each. As a result, the insider received 57,205 and left with 168,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $43.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FATE traded about 3.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FATE traded about 7.65M shares per day. A total of 97.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Shares short for FATE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.78M with a Short Ratio of 22.33M, compared to 20.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.45% and a Short% of Float of 30.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.33. EPS for the following year is -$3.84, with 21 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 20.10% from the average estimate.