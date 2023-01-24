It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) stock

The closing price of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) was $350.33 for the day, up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $342.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661688 shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $352.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $341.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $420.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $420 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Ghazi Sassine sold 29,136 shares for $329.93 per share. The transaction valued at 9,612,846 led to the insider holds 52,609 shares of the business.

Ghazi Sassine sold 29,136 shares of SNPS for $9,307,708 on Jan 03. The President and COO now owns 52,609 shares after completing the transaction at $319.46 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who serves as the GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 3,465 shares for $348.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,209,181 and left with 22,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $391.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 328.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 318.58.

Shares Statistics:

SNPS traded an average of 857.15K shares per day over the past three months and 627.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.99 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.85. EPS for the following year is $10, with 13 analysts recommending between $10.39 and $8.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.