Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $19.98 in the last session, up 1.83% from day before closing price of $19.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1850914 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 11,860 shares of the business.

Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of NEOG for $58,150 on Oct 11. The VP & CFO now owns 32,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, BOEHM WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,770 and bolstered with 23,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 454.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 83.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 45.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $36.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEOG traded on average about 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.73M, compared to 20.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $834.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 61.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $982.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.