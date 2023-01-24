There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) can be one of them

The closing price of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) was $4.15 for the day, up 9.50% from the previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9226902 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7703.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $2.60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6765.

Shares Statistics:

GOTU traded an average of 6.44M shares per day over the past three months and 6.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.53M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.66M, compared to 7.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.3M to a low estimate of $81.3M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.63M, an estimated decrease of -63.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $984.12M, down -64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.94M and the low estimate is $327.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.