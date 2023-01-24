There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) can be one of them

The closing price of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) was $0.28 for the day, down -4.14% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1518372 shares were traded. PLXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3077 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2705.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2021, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On April 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 09, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Giordano Natasha bought 4,100 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 14,977 led to the insider holds 5,186 shares of the business.

O’Connor Rita M bought 13,700 shares of PLXP for $50,122 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,670 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLXP has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4376.

Shares Statistics:

PLXP traded an average of 376.55K shares per day over the past three months and 485.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.65M. Insiders hold about 15.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 299.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 682.4k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21M, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.7M and the low estimate is $5.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 165.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.