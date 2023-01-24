There is a good chance Aterian Inc. (ATER) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.35 in the prior trading day, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at $1.43, up 5.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3161044 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Chaouat-Fix Mihal sold 3,220 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,220 led to the insider holds 420,324 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,175 shares of ATER for $4,175 on Dec 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 469,225 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Rodriguez Arturo, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,205 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 9,966 and left with 439,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2823.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.2M and the low estimate is $190.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.