There is a good chance Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at $29.42 in the last session, up 2.29% from day before closing price of $28.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1453985 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FYBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $25.

On April 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $29.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FYBR traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 954.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 17.19M, compared to 13.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.85B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.