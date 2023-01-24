This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)

As of close of business last night, TRX Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.50, up 3.22% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0156 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1255131 shares were traded. TRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TRX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRX has reached a high of $0.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3810.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRX traded 336.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 677.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 277.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.12M. Insiders hold about 2.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 553.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 489.43k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.43M and the low estimate is $32.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 160.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.