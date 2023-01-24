Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Paramount Global (PARA)

The closing price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) was $21.16 for the day, up 4.24% from the previous closing price of $20.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9092689 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PARA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on December 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $14 from $30 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $39.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.74.

Shares Statistics:

PARA traded an average of 12.62M shares per day over the past three months and 9.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 67.74M with a Short Ratio of 89.01M, compared to 65.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.39B to a low estimate of $6.84B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $6.61B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.39B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.09B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.79B and the low estimate is $30.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.