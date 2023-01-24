Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed the day trading at $0.15 down -5.03% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076865 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1597 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1475.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VBLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1339, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6928.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VBLT traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VBLT traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 77.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 22.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 101.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $199k, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, down -34.90% from the average estimate.