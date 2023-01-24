Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed the day trading at $5.31 up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9527480 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPCE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $4.

Bernstein Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on September 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 853.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPCE traded about 7.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPCE traded about 15.2M shares per day. A total of 263.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.28M with a Short Ratio of 49.64M, compared to 48.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.89% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.5M and the low estimate is $8.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,873.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.