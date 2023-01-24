Which analyst expects HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) closed at $18.35 up 5.95% from its previous closing price of $17.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545558 shares were traded. HCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

On August 03, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2021, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCM has reached a high of $30.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCM has traded an average of 620.94K shares per day and 257.42k over the past ten days. A total of 169.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.72M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.76M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.