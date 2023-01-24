Which analyst expects Matterport Inc. (MTTR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed at $3.09 up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3388106 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matterport Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 243,709 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 750,429 led to the insider holds 1,916,843 shares of the business.

Tulsi Japjit sold 54,110 shares of MTTR for $166,616 on Dec 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 351,605 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Fay James Daniel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 90,124 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider received 277,510 and left with 687,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9465, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2144.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTTR has traded an average of 3.58M shares per day and 2.72M over the past ten days. A total of 286.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 23.57M, compared to 29.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.23M and the low estimate is $141.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.