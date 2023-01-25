A correction may be in store for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) shares?

As of close of business last night, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.23, up 3.52% from its previous closing price of $7.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928328 shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KALV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 29, 2019, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On March 20, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Yea Christopher sold 1,139 shares for $5.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,196 led to the insider holds 34,232 shares of the business.

Palleiko Benjamin L sold 722 shares of KALV for $3,928 on Nov 18. The CFO, CBO & Secretary now owns 68,390 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Feener Edward P., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 530 shares for $5.44 each. As a result, the insider received 2,883 and left with 62,376 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $17.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KALV traded 297.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 392.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.98M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.08% stake in the company. Shares short for KALV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.66 and -$4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.08. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.95 and -$4.98.