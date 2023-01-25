A glimpse at Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.36, up 3.03% from its previous closing price of $47.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132085 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 113,704 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hickey Benjamin sold 1,566 shares of MRTX for $66,366 on Jan 17. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 47,223 shares after completing the transaction at $42.38 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Christensen Jamie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,245 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 95,142 and left with 97,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 226.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $124.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRTX traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 7.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.23% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.34 and a low estimate of -$3.92, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.69, with high estimates of -$3.26 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.17 and -$14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.77. EPS for the following year is -$12.65, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.23 and -$18.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,411.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.